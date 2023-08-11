Equitable Trust Co. Takes $229,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.