Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of CSLM Acquisition worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 6.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSLM opened at $10.59 on Friday. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

