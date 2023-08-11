Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,127.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $48.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

