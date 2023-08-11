Hudock Inc. Sells 157 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $423.88 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

