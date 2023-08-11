Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cinemark worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.84 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

