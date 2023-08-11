Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) by 921.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.66% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Shares of CCTS stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.17.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

