Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 15,018 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,238,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.65 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

