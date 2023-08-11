Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $423.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

