Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

