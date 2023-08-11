Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 38.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,160.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 24,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 498,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,294,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

