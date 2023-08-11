Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

