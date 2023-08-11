Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

