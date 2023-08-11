Mosaic’s (MOS) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

