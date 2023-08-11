StockNews.com Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $561.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.82. The company has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

