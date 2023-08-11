The Goldman Sachs Group Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 559.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.