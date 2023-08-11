Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRPT. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,098,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

