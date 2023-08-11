Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

