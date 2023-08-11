Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $294.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

SAGE opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

