New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 396.64%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.