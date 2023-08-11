Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,239 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

