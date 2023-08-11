Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

