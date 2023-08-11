Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

