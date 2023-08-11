Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

