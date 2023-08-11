Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

