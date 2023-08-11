Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,261,000 after purchasing an additional 279,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

