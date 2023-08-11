New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

