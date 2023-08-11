New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

