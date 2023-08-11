Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

