Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $128.09 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

