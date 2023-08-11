Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
RMM stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
