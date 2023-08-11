Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 612 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $243,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $406,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,513.24, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

