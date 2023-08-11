Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,163,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

