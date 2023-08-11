Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 916 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.