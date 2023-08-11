W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

