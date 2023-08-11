Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $95.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $117.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

