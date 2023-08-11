Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $7.71 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,239.75% and a net margin of 98.58%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

