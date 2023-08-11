New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

