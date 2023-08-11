New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

