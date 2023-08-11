Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 871,579 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

