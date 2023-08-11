Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $222.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $226.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.