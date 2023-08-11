Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,950,000 after acquiring an additional 394,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 744,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

