New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

