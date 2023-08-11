Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $385,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $125.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

