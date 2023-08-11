Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

