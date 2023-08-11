Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

NOC opened at $430.27 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.