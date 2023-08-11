Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.