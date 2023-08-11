Brighton Jones LLC Invests $273,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $293,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 14.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $14,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

