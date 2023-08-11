Brighton Jones LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

