Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,115,355,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

