Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

